Steve Smith Extends Lead Over Virat Kohli In Test Rankings

Updated: 10 September 2019 16:51 IST
In-form Steve Smith (937 rating points) is only 10 points short of his highest-ever rating of 947 in Test cricket which he earned in 2018.

Steve Smith consolidated his top Test spot. © AFP

Steve Smith, courtesy a double-hundred in the fourth Ashes Test, extended his lead over India skipper Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test rankings, released on Tuesday. Steve Smith's brilliant 211-run knock not only helped Australia regain the Ashes but helped him consolidate his top Test spot with 937 rating points. Steve Smith, who is in prolific form, now stands only 10 rating points short of his highest-ever rating of 947 which he earned in 2018. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, remains second in the Test rankings with 903 rating points.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who picked seven wickets during the Manchester Test, to keep England on their backfoot has consolidated his top spot with 914 rating points. Cummins has no real threat of losing his top spot anytime soon, as he is well clear of South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has 851 rating points.

Jason Holder (472 rating points) maintains his top spot among all-rounders, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (397) has moved one place up to take the second spot. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (389) has only moved one place up in the list to take the third spot.

The Test team rankings saw no change with India maintaining the top spot followed by New Zealand and South Africa on the second and third place respectively.

Highlights
  • Smith is only 10 points short of his highest-ever rating
  • Pat Cummins consolidated his top spot with 914 rating points
  • Holder maintains his top spot among all-rounders
