 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner Return To Australian Fold With "Hugs And Cuddles" - Watch

Updated: 17 March 2019 08:57 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner's year-long ball-tampering bans end later this month.

Steve Smith, David Warner Return To Australian Fold With "Hugs And Cuddles" - Watch
Steve Smith and David Warner have had their long-awaited meet-up with the Australia squad in Dubai. © AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner have reunited with the Australian cricket team as their year-long ball-tampering bans end later this month. Smith and Warner have been welcomed back into the Australian fold with "hugs and cuddles" at a team meet-up in Dubai, and said it was like they'd never left. The disgraced pair were invited by coach Justin Langer as part of their re-integration process. Australia are in Dubai as they prepare for an upcoming series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates following their upset One-day International (ODI) series win against India. "It's been awesome. It's like we didn't really leave, the boys were very accepting of us coming in and with open arms," Warner told cricket.com.au.

"A lot of big hugs and cuddles. It's been great. 

"It's good to see the spirit they're in after a great series win in India and I am obviously looking forward to watching them play against Pakistan here and hopefully they win that series as well," he added.

Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy and is barred from being considered for any leadership role for a further 12 months after his ban ends, echoed Warner's comments.

"It seems like some really good energy among the team at the moment," he said.

"It's great to be back around the group, they've been really welcoming and almost like we've never left."

Smith said the Dubai catch-up went through "the values that are instilled in the team at the moment and making sure we are on the right path looking forward to what's coming up; a huge World Cup and an Ashes series in England".

The pair, who are both returning from elbow surgery, are eligible for the final two games of the Pakistan series. But selectors decided it would be better to ease themselves back at the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith and David Warner have reunited with the Australian team
  • The disgraced pair were invited by coach Justin Langer
  • Australia are in Dubai to prepare for an upcoming series against Pakistan
Related Articles
Steve Smith, David Warner
Steve Smith, David Warner's Return Will Boost Australia's Confidence Before World Cup: Simon Katich
Steve Smith, David Warner To Discuss World Cup With Australian Squad Ahead Of IPL 2019
Steve Smith, David Warner To Discuss World Cup With Australian Squad Ahead Of IPL 2019
Alex Carey Says Australia
Alex Carey Says Australia's Hardwork Of 18 Months Showing Results
Ricky Ponting Opens Up About The "Hardest Part" About Steve Smith, David Warner
Ricky Ponting Opens Up About The "Hardest Part" About Steve Smith, David Warner's Return
David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century
David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.