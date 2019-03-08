 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan

Updated: 08 March 2019 09:53 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner were not picked for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan in UAE.

Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan
Steve Smith and David Warner will look to make their international returns at the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner were both not included in Australia's squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan in UAE despite being eligible for the final two games after their ball-tampering bans expire. Australia named an unchanged squad from the original 15-man group that is currently on tour of India. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is another big name missing with the left-armer ruled out due to an injury. Speaking about Smith and Warner's absence, selector Trevor Hohns said it had been decided they would be better served playing their way back into contention at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hohns said returning through IPL 2019 was deemed the best route back for the star duo.

"After consultation with members of the National Selection Panel, Greg Chappell and Head Coach Justin Langer, Interim EGM Team Performance Belinda Clark, CA Medical Team and both players, it has been agreed Steve Smith and David Warner will not be available for selection for the final two matches of the series against Pakistan," Hohns said in a statement.

"While their bans will be finished on March 28, Steve and David have been working through rehabilitation from elbow surgery and it has been agreed the best pathway for them to return to play is in the Indian Premier League, a strong competition which features some of the world's best players."

Australia are currently in India for a limited-overs series. Australia won the two-match T20I 2-0 but are trailing 0-2 in the five-match ODI series. India and Australia will clash in the 3rd ODI today in Ranchi.

Hohns said that the Australian team had made "pleasing progress" in India and that was the reason for not breaking up the group for the UAE tour.

"The squad has started this tour well against a very good Indian side, they won the T20I Series and have pushed the hosts in the opening two matches of the ODI series in challenging sub-continent conditions," said Hohns.

"The squad is making pleasing progress ahead of the World Cup, and with three matches remaining in India and the five match series against Pakistan to come, we believe they will benefit further from the continuity of playing together."

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Steven Smith David Warner Mitchell Starc Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Smith, Warner left out of Australia squad for ODIs vs Pakistan in UAE
  • Injured quick Mitchell Starc has also been ruled out
  • Starc hurt his left pectoral muscle in the second Test against Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Ball-Tamperer Cameron Bancroft Smacks Unbeaten 138 On Red Ball Return
Ball-Tamperer Cameron Bancroft Smacks Unbeaten 138 On Red Ball Return
Australian Batsmen Need Guidance Of Steve Smith, David Warner: Josh Hazelwood
Australian Batsmen Need Guidance Of Steve Smith, David Warner: Josh Hazelwood
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.