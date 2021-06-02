Here's wishing one of the world's finest batters and an unapologetic cricket nuffy, @stevesmith49, a very Happy Birthday



Never change, Smudge #YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdaySteveSmith pic.twitter.com/e5059e0ZAX — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) June 1, 2021

The Delhi-based franchise described Smith as one of the world's finest batters and an "unapologetic cricket nuffy". DC asked him to "never change".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated the occasion by tweeting a short video of Smith's incredible century for Australia in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against India.

Smith shared a photograph on Instagram of him sitting behind a well-decorated cake prepared by his wife Dani Willis. He also thanked everyone for the birthday wishes.

Dani also posted an image of the couple together on her Instagram account, saying she is very happy that Smith is home to celebrate his birthday.

Smith and some other Australian players had to return to their home country due to the deepening Covid-19 pandemic in India in April-May. The IPL had to be suspended mid-way with the remaining fixtures to be played in the UAE in September-October.

Several Australian players had initially stayed back to fulfil their commitments to their franchise but returned after the situation got worse.

However, most of them had to return to Australia after relocating to the Maldives, where they waited for their government to lift the temporary travel ban imposed on people coming from India.