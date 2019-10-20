 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Stephen Fleming Brings CSK Philosophy To Delhi Bulls

Updated: 20 October 2019 17:39 IST

Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Mogran, Moeen Ali are some of the big names lining up for the T10 league that will be held in Abu Dhabi from 15th to 24th November.

Stephen Fleming Brings CSK Philosophy To Delhi Bulls
The Delhi Bulls team has been re-branded this year. © Delhi Bulls

Star Kiwi coach Stephen Fleming's Chennai formula is being talked about after he spoke of bringing the same philosophy to the T10 dressing room. At the draft held in Abu Dhabi Feming said,"The first part of our philosophy is to build a core base for the squad. Category A players give us that opportunity and so we went with Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir and Adil Rashid. We also retained the services of Indian World Cup winner Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Kusal Perara. These players together with Eoin Morgan fit very well into this philosophy." 

England's World Cup winning captain will be their biggest draw as he marshalls a team that has cricketing heroes like Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir and Adil Rashid. Fleming's idea is to draw inspiration from the Chennai model and turn Delhi Bulls into a successful franchise. 

The team has been re-branded this year, but they have concentrated on building on core power. 

Anis Sajan, Team Mentor of Delhi Bulls said after the draft, "I fully endorse the philosophies that Fleming brings to this franchise and I believe we build on that by picking exceptional talents every season. This year, I put my weight behind speedster Mohammed Hasnain who clocks 150 kph and picked a hat trick in the recent T20 series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The other 2 names I are excited with are; Irish batter Paul Stirling, Dutch Wicket Keeper Tobias Visee and UAE player, Waheed Ahmed."

There are new talents who would like to be seen on the T10 stage and take this opportunity to progress to other formats of the game, helping their transition will be super coaches line Stephen Fleming, Tom Moody, Andy Flower, Trevor Byliss and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Star Kiwi coach Stephen Fleming's Chennai formula is being talked about
  • England's World Cup winning captain will be their biggest draw
  • There are new talents who would like to be seen on the T10 stage
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Takes Cheeky Dig At Reporters After Maiden Test Double Century. Watch
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Takes Cheeky Dig At Reporters After Maiden Test Double Century. Watch
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Don Bradman To Achieve Massive Record In Tests At Home
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Don Bradman To Achieve Massive Record In Tests At Home
3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami Strikes After Rohit Sharma Double Ton Put India On Top
3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami Strikes After Rohit Sharma Double Ton Put India On Top
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Adds New Twist To Ravindra Jadeja
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Adds New Twist To Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration. Watch
Virender Sehwag Gives Hilarious Reply To Michael Vaughan
Virender Sehwag Gives Hilarious Reply To Michael Vaughan's "50th Birthday" Wish
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.