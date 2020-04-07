Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Stay Safe, Look Beautiful": Saqlain Mushtaq Tweets Video In Wig, Make-Up

Updated: 07 April 2020 13:27 IST

Saqlain Mushtaq posted a video of him wearing make-up, with his daughter as the artist.

Saqlain Mushtaq was dressed in a pink wig, pink lipstick and eye-liner and eye shadow. © Twitter

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq tweeted a video where he can be seen sporting a dazzling new look. The wily spinner can be seen in long pink hair as well as pink lipstick as well as eye-liner and blue eye shadow. In the video he can be seen with his daughter, who is wearing a veil, and he reveals that she is his make-up artist. He says that she had done his make-up once a few years back and that this time she forced him.

"Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip," he tweeted along with the video.

He thanks her for his "new get-up" and points out his "new hairstyle".

"We all are in quarantine. Stay home, stay safe, look beautiful and enjoy with your loved ones," he signs off.

The video was met with love and support from his fans.

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shahzad tweeted "you are looking gorgeous saqi bhai. Tooo goooooood."

"Ignore the hatred, you're doing an awesome job as a father," a user tweeted.

"Wow Saqi Bhai! Next level! You've trumped everything!" another user wrote.

"Baap ho to Aisa," former Pakistan batsman Atiq-Uz-Zaman tweeted.

Mushtaq had earlier tweeted pictures of himself in make-up in 2015.

"Looking forward to spending time with my princess," he had tweeted.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Saqlain Mushtaq Cricket
Highlights
  • Saqlain Mushtaq let his daughter give him his "new get-up"
  • He tweeted a video where he can be seen in a pink wig and lipstick
  • He is also seen sporting eye-liner and blue eye shadow
