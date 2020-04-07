"Stay Safe, Look Beautiful": Saqlain Mushtaq Tweets Video In Wig, Make-Up

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq tweeted a video where he can be seen sporting a dazzling new look. The wily spinner can be seen in long pink hair as well as pink lipstick as well as eye-liner and blue eye shadow. In the video he can be seen with his daughter, who is wearing a veil, and he reveals that she is his make-up artist. He says that she had done his make-up once a few years back and that this time she forced him.

"Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip," he tweeted along with the video.

Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip pic.twitter.com/iFPP7p6ce2 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) April 6, 2020

He thanks her for his "new get-up" and points out his "new hairstyle".

"We all are in quarantine. Stay home, stay safe, look beautiful and enjoy with your loved ones," he signs off.

The video was met with love and support from his fans.

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shahzad tweeted "you are looking gorgeous saqi bhai. Tooo goooooood."

"Ignore the hatred, you're doing an awesome job as a father," a user tweeted.

"Wow Saqi Bhai! Next level! You've trumped everything!" another user wrote.

"Baap ho to Aisa," former Pakistan batsman Atiq-Uz-Zaman tweeted.

you are looking gorgeous saqi bhai. Tooo goooooood — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) April 6, 2020

So so much love to you and your family Saqlain Bhai! — Saman Jafri (@SsamanJay) April 6, 2020

Ignore the hatred, you're doing an awesome job as a father — (@KaliDaal) April 6, 2020

Mushtaq had earlier tweeted pictures of himself in make-up in 2015.

Looking forward to spending time with my princess pic.twitter.com/cQBR1VxWkv — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) January 4, 2015

"Looking forward to spending time with my princess," he had tweeted.