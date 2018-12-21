 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Stars Among Stars": Chris Gayle Meets Sprint Legend Usain Bolt

Updated: 21 December 2018 22:51 IST

Chris Gayle always entertains his fans be it on the field or off it.

"Stars Among Stars": Chris Gayle Meets Sprint Legend Usain Bolt
Chris Gayle, fondly known as Universe boss, met sprint legend Usain Bolt. © Instagram

Chris Gayle, fondly known as Universe boss, met sprint legend Usain Bolt and retired Jamaican footballer Ricardo Fuller. The swashbuckling Windies opener Gayle, made the most of the meeting, by posting a picture on Instagram. In the picture, Gayle can be seen enjoying himself in a party along with Bolt and Fuller -- who were in all smiles. Bolt and Fuller had represented Jamaica in sprinting and football respectively while Gayle represents West Indies in cricket. The 39-year-old Gayle captioned the picture as "stars among stars."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stars among stars@triplecenturysports - @usainbolt #RicardoFuller #TripleThursday

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on

Gayle has never missed an opportunity to entertain the spectators, be it on the field or off it. On the field, he is known for his quick-fire knocks and six hitting abilities while off it the 'Universe Boss' keeps his fans entertained by posting pictures related to his life.

The veteran opening batsman had earlier took to Instagram to post a picture of himself posing on a police motorcycle in Mumbai.

Gayle in the picture was seen enjoying some downtime in the "maximum city" of India with the police officers standing behind him in all smiles. He also did not miss an opportunity to show his love for India and said that he is grateful, thankful and loves India.

A veteran of 284 ODIs, Gayle has scored 9,727 runs with an average over 37. He also has the highest score of 215 runs.

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Chris Gayle Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle always entertains his fans be it on the field or off it
  • Gayle has never missed an opportunity to entertain the spectators
  • Gayle in the picture was seen enjoying some downtime
Related Articles
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle
Carl Hooper Slams Senior Windies Players, Says Shame They Don
Carl Hooper Slams Senior Windies Players, Says Shame They Don't Play
Chris Gayle Rides A Police Motorbike In Mumbai, Says He Loves India
Chris Gayle Rides A Police Motorbike In Mumbai, Says He Loves India
Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Chris Gayle, Compares Him To Movie Character
Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Chris Gayle, Compares Him To Movie Character
Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of ODI, T20 Series For West Indies Against India
Chris Gayle Pulls Out Of ODI, T20 Series For West Indies Against India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.