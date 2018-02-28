 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Mithali Raj Posts Heartfelt Message For Sridevi And Her Family

Updated: 28 February 2018 16:58 IST

Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday.

Mithali Raj Posts Heartfelt Message For Sridevi And Her Family
Mithali Raj posted a heartfelt message for Sridevi and her family © Twitter

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message condoling the death of Bollywood icon Sridevi. "It's now 4 days since we heard about this absolutely tragic loss. Time they say, heals all wounds. I think time just makes you accustomed to how things are & will be. Adieu #Sridevi - it's been emotional. Strength to the girls, family, @BoneyKapoor ji & everyone who is grieving", she had captioned on Twitter.

Sridevi, whose sudden death last Saturday shattered fans and colleagues, has begun her final journey today dressed as a bride and wrapped in the national flag. She was just 54.

Apart from the silver screen family, Indian sportspersons too poured in condolences for the family.

The actor's sudden death has hit the nation hard. Videos of Sridevi at the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah, which she had gone to attend, are being widely shared on social media.

The gorgeous visuals show exactly why the nation is finding it difficult to deal with the loss.

Sridevi was loved by millions for her roles in iconic movies like "Sadma", "Lamhe" "Mr India", "Chandni" and "Himmatwala".

A versatile actor, she had ruled not only in Bollywood but also the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry. After her marriage to director Boney Kapoor, Sridevi had taken a 15-year break from movies. She made a triumphant return in 2012 with "English Vinglish", which received rave reviews from critics.

Topics : India Women Mithali Raj Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Mithali Raj Says India Could Be A Surprise Element in World T20
Mithali Raj Says India Could Be A Surprise Element in World T20
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India vs South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women
India vs South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women's Team Eyes First Double Series Win
3rd T20I: South Africa Women Beat India Women By 5 Wickets To Keep Series Alive
3rd T20I: South Africa Women Beat India Women By 5 Wickets To Keep Series Alive
2nd T20I: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana Power India Women To 9-Wicket Win Over South Africa Women
2nd T20I: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana Power India Women To 9-Wicket Win Over South Africa Women
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.