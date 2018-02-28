Mithali Raj Posts Heartfelt Message For Sridevi And Her Family

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message condoling the death of Bollywood icon Sridevi. "It's now 4 days since we heard about this absolutely tragic loss. Time they say, heals all wounds. I think time just makes you accustomed to how things are & will be. Adieu #Sridevi - it's been emotional. Strength to the girls, family, @BoneyKapoor ji & everyone who is grieving", she had captioned on Twitter.

Sridevi, whose sudden death last Saturday shattered fans and colleagues, has begun her final journey today dressed as a bride and wrapped in the national flag. She was just 54.

Apart from the silver screen family, Indian sportspersons too poured in condolences for the family.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Sridevi's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family #RIP — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) February 25, 2018

Saddened by her sudden demise!

RIP #Sridevi — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 25, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing away of our Bollywood queen #Sridevi . May her soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to the family — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji .Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2018

The actor's sudden death has hit the nation hard. Videos of Sridevi at the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah, which she had gone to attend, are being widely shared on social media.

The gorgeous visuals show exactly why the nation is finding it difficult to deal with the loss.

Sridevi was loved by millions for her roles in iconic movies like "Sadma", "Lamhe" "Mr India", "Chandni" and "Himmatwala".