 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep Recalled To Sri Lanka T20I Squad For West Indies Series

Updated: 27 February 2020 20:28 IST

Sri Lanka announced the 15-member squad for the T20I series against West Indies.

Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep Recalled To Sri Lanka T20I Squad For West Indies Series
Thisara Perera has been recalled to Sri Lanka's T20I series against West Indies. © AFP

Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounder Thisara Perera to the 15-member Twenty20 International (T20I) to play two matches against the visiting West Indies. The cricket board said right-arm medium-pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was dropped from the three-match T20I series against India earlier this year, was also brought back. Sri Lanka retained the ODI squad with the exception of Dimuth Karunaratne who skippered the 50-overs team, but does not play in the shortest form of the game.

In the current three-match ODI series against West Indies, Sri Lanka have already won two and the series with one more match to be played in Kandy on Sunday.

The first T20I is on Wednesday while the other will be on Friday.

Both matches will be played in Kandy.

The Sri Lanka squad:

Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera Thisara Perera Aththachchi Nuwan Pradeep Roshan Fernando Nuwan Pradeep Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka announced their 15-man squad for the T20I series vs West Indies
  • Thisara Perera and Nuwan Pradeep have been recalled to the squad
  • The series will begin on March 4
Related Articles
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis Tons Help Sri Lanka Seal ODI Series vs West Indies
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis Tons Help Sri Lanka Seal ODI Series vs West Indies
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Wanindu Hasarangas Late Cameo Helps Sri Lanka Pull Off Close Win Against West Indies
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Wanindu Hasaranga's Late Cameo Helps Sri Lanka Pull Off Close Win Against West Indies
Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson Misses Out As England Recall Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings For Test Series
Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson Misses Out As England Recall Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings For Test Series
Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen For Poolside Plank In "Beautiful Pic"
Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen For Poolside Plank In "Beautiful Pic"
2nd Test: Kusal Mendis Century Defies Zimbabwe As Sri Lanka Win Series
2nd Test: Kusal Mendis Century Defies Zimbabwe As Sri Lanka Win Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.