 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Thriller Against West Indies To Seal Series Sweep

Updated: 01 March 2020 23:44 IST

Angelo Mathews took four wickets for Sri Lanka as they beat West Indies by six runs to win the series 3-0.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Thriller Against West Indies To Seal Series Sweep
Sri Lanka won the ODI series against West Indies 3-0. © AFP

Angelo Mathews led the way with the ball as Sri Lanka beat West Indies by six runs in the third ODI on Sunday in Pallekele. Mathews took four wickets and bowled his full quota of 10 overs for the first time since 2015. It is his second four-wicket haul in ODI cricket and helped Sri Lanka complete a 3-0 whitewash in the series. Sri Lanka set a target of 308 for West Indies to chase. The visitors were off to a strong start with openers Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris putting up a stand of 111 runs.

After Ambris' dismissal on 60, Sri Lanka were pegged back once again by Nicholas Pooran who also scored a 50. Hope was dismissed on 72 in the 31st over after which West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and Pooran put up 47 runs for the third wicket.

The hosts moved in after Pooran became the first man to fall to Mathews in the 40th over. Darren Bravo was run out and Pollard then fell to Mathews with a mistimed swipe that fell straight into the hands of Isuru Udana.

Jason Holder then fell trying to hit Mathews over cow corner for a six and instead depositing it into the hands of the fielder at deep midwicket.

Fabian Allen, battling a shoulder injury, kept West Indies in the game while two West Indies players were run out in the penultimate over.

Mathews however got Allen in the last over and then gave just two runs off the last two balls to seal the win for Sri Lanka.

Earlier the Sri Lankan batsmen combined in almost equal measure to take them to 307. Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva scored fifties while captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera both scored 44 each.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Angelo Davis Mathews Angelo Mathews Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka beat West Indies by six runs in Pallekele
  • Angelo Mathews took four crucial wickets for Sri Lanka
  • They have won the ODI series 3-0
Related Articles
Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep Recalled To Sri Lanka T20I Squad For West Indies Series
Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep Recalled To Sri Lanka T20I Squad For West Indies Series
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis Tons Help Sri Lanka Seal ODI Series vs West Indies
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis Tons Help Sri Lanka Seal ODI Series vs West Indies
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Wanindu Hasarangas Late Cameo Helps Sri Lanka Pull Off Close Win Against West Indies
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Wanindu Hasaranga's Late Cameo Helps Sri Lanka Pull Off Close Win Against West Indies
Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson Misses Out As England Recall Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings For Test Series
Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson Misses Out As England Recall Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings For Test Series
Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen For Poolside Plank In "Beautiful Pic"
Kumar Sangakkara Trolls Kevin Pietersen For Poolside Plank In "Beautiful Pic"
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 01 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.