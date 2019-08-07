 
Sri Lanka Name Dinesh Chandimal In Preliminary Squad For New Zealand Tests

Updated: 07 August 2019 19:30 IST

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal was named in Sri Lanka's 22-member preliminary squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Dinesh Chandimal played his last Test against Australia in February 2019. © AFP

Sri Lanka recalled axed former captain Dinesh Chandimal as he was named in a 22-member preliminary squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on August 14 in Galle. Both Sri Lanka and New Zealand will begin their World Test Championship campaign with the two-match Test series. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the 15-member squad, which will be selected from the 22 probables when the series gets underway. "The final 15 will be selected out of the given squad," the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a release.

Meanwhile, Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis, who propelled Lanka to their historic Test series win against South Africa and become the first Asian team to win a Test series in the African nation, have also been roped into the squad.

Apart from Chandimal, spinners Akila Dananjaya and Dilruwan Perera have also been recalled for the series.

In the 15 Tests played in Sri Lanka dating back to 1984, New Zealand have won four, lost six and drawn five. New Zealand are currently ranked second in Tests, and Sri Lanka sixth.

Last week, Sri Lanka put on a clinical performance with bat and ball to record a 122-run win in the third and final One Day International and complete a clean sweep over Bangladesh in Colombo.

Sri Lanka preliminary squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando

(With IANS inputs)

