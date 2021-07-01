Having finally finished their quarantine period in Sri Lanka, Team India enjoyed a bonding session at their hotel in Colombo. There were happy faces everywhere as the cricketers spent some time by the swimming pool. Team India will face Sri Lanka in a three match ODI series starting from July 13. The ODIs will be followed by a three-match T20I series. Posting a group photo of the cricketers from the swimming pool, BCCI captioned it as, "The joy of getting out of quarantine", adding "All smiles" and "Fun video coming up soon on bcci.tv #TeamIndia #SLvIND".

The joy of getting out of quarantine



All smiles



Fun video coming up soon on https://t.co/uKFHYe2Bag #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/tKYJt7xdqr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

In the group photo, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were captured smiling for the camera. The post was also well-received by fans with many wishing the team luck for the upcoming series.

Even Chahal posted a group photo from the pool and captioned it with emoticons. Here is the picture:

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also shared a picture for his fans and he captioned it as, "Chilling by the pool, with them boys!"

Chilling by the pool, with them boys! pic.twitter.com/hWjwHDKJw9 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 1, 2021

Many senior cricketers won't be available for Team India during the upcoming series. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will instead be in England ahead of India's five-match Test series starting in August.

The team for the Sri Lanka series is a mixture of youth and experienced players with Shikhar Dhawan slotting in as captain. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be serving as Dhawan's deputy during the series.

Most of the Indian cricketers picked for the Sri Lanka tour were last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2021 is set to resume in the September-October window and it will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).