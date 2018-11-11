 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya Reported For Suspect Bowling Action

Updated: 11 November 2018 15:57 IST

According to the ICC, the match officials' report cited concerns about the legality of Akila Dananjaya's bowling action.

Sri Lanka
Akila Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action. © AFP

Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action on Sunday by match officials of the first Test against England, which took place at the Galle International Stadium. According to a release by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the match officials' report, which was handed over to the Sri Lanka team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 25-year-old's bowling action.

"(Akila) Dananjaya's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He is required to undergo testing within 14 days and, during this period, Dananjaya is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known," the ICC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka are hosting England in a three-match Test series. The hosts lost the first Test by 211 runs where Dananjaya managed to pick two wickets. The right-arm spinner, who was featuring only in his fourth Test, has picked 19 wickets for Sri Lanka with the best bowling figures of five for 24.

In the One-day Internationals (ODIs), Dananjaya has picked 46 wickets and has 14 scalps to his name in the shortest format of the game.

Sri Lanka will next host England in the second Test, starting November 14 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team England Cricket Team Akila Dananjaya Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Akila Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action
  • Sri Lanka are hosting England in a three-match Test series
  • The hosts lost the first Test by 211 runs
Related Articles
2nd Test: South Africa Bounce Back With Keshav Maharaj
2nd Test: South Africa Bounce Back With Keshav Maharaj's Eight-For
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History
Akila Dananjaya Claims Five Wickets As Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh
Akila Dananjaya Claims Five Wickets As Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh
I Would Have Been Happier Had We Won, Says Akila Dananjaya
I Would Have Been Happier Had We Won, Says Akila Dananjaya
India vs Sri Lanka: No Regrets About Changing Batting Order, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Sri Lanka: No Regrets About Changing Batting Order, Says Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.