Rangana Herath Makes History, Becomes The 3rd Test Bowler To Pick 100 Wickets At A Venue

Rangana Herath, during his farewell Test against England, became only the third bowler to take 100 or more wickets at a single venue in the longest format of the game. In doing so, the veteran Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath joined the likes of spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan and England pacer James Anderson. Muttiah Muralitharan has bagged more than 100 wickets in three venues -- Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Asgiriya Stadium, Kandy and Galle International Stadium while James Anderson had achieved the feat at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Herath scalped his 100th wicket at the Galle International Stadium in the form of England skipper Joe Root in the 17th over of the first Test. Root was bowled by Herath while attempting to step-out and eventually failing to read the length of the ball.

Joe Root was Herath's 431st wicket in the longest format of the game.

For Sri Lanka, Dilruwan Perera (3/47) and Suranga Lakmal (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers while England were 223/6 after 68 overs. Batting lower down the order, England wicket-keeper-batsman Ben Foakes was unbeaten on 59 runs.

Before the ongoing three-match Test series, Sri Lanka suffered a loss in the one-off Twenty20 International (T20I) match against England.