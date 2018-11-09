 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England: Ground Security Hunts Down Streaker In A Funny Chase At Galle - Watch

Updated: 09 November 2018 19:21 IST

In cricket, the incidents of streaking have been reported on a number of occasions.

Sri Lanka vs England: Ground Security Hunts Down Streaker In A Funny Chase At Galle - Watch
The show on day four of the match was stolen by a streaker. © AFP

England claimed their first away Test victory in 13 matches on Friday with a commanding 211-run win against Sri Lanka in Galle, however, the show on day four of the match was stolen by a streaker. Streaking is defined as an act of running naked through a public place as a prank, dare or an act of protest. A fan went streaking in the outfield as England won the match and he was chased out of the ground by the security personnel. In cricket, the incidents of streaking have been reported on a number of occasions, where the invaders have caused embarrassment for the organisers, cricketers and often the viewers too. 

The first incident of streaking took place during a 1975 Test match between England and Australia at the Lord's. A streaker called Michael Angelow, who gained celebrity status, invaded the cricket pitch and leaped over the stumps.

As far as the match is concerned, England secured a first-innings lead of 139 thanks to a century on debut by the man of the match Ben Foakes.

In England's second innings an assured unbeaten 146 by Keaton Jennings, his first century since a ton on his 2016 debut that has silenced his critics for now at least, allowed Root to declare at 322 for six.

The hosts, chasing a notional 462 victory in the first match of a three-Test series, could only muster 250 on day four, with Jack Leach taking three wickets to go with Moeen Ali's four, with Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes getting one each.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Streaking is defined as an act of running naked through a public place
  • The first incident of streaking took place during a 1975 Test match
  • England claimed their first away Test victory in 13 matches
Related Articles
England Beat Sri Lanka To Claim First Away Test Victory In 13 Matches
England Beat Sri Lanka To Claim First Away Test Victory In 13 Matches
1st Test, Day 3: Keaton Jennings Ton Puts Sri Lanka On The Ropes
1st Test, Day 3: Keaton Jennings Ton Puts Sri Lanka On The Ropes
Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test: Ben Foakes, Spinners Put England On Top On Day 2
Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test: Ben Foakes, Spinners Put England On Top On Day 2
Ben Foakes Debut Leads England Revival In Sri Lanka Test
Ben Foakes Debut Leads England Revival In Sri Lanka Test
Rangana Herath Makes History, Becomes The 3rd Test Bowler To Pick 100 Wickets At A Venue
Rangana Herath Makes History, Becomes The 3rd Test Bowler To Pick 100 Wickets At A Venue
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.