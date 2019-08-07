 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka Suspend Coach Chandika Hathurusingha Ahead Of New Zealand Series

Updated: 07 August 2019 23:37 IST

SLC chairman Shammi Silva said former Sri Lanka fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake was made interim coach pending a final decision on the status of Chandika Hathurusingha.

Sri Lanka Suspend Coach Chandika Hathurusingha Ahead Of New Zealand Series
Under the coaching of Chandika Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka finished in sixth-place at World Cup 2019. © AFP

Sri Lankan cricket authorities on Wednesday suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and appointed a temporary replacement for the upcoming New Zealand series. Cricket board chairman Shammi Silva said former Sri Lanka fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake was made interim coach pending a final decision on the status of Hathurusingha. "Hathurusingha will not be involved in this (New Zealand) series," Silva told reporters in Colombo. "We can't tell you details because this might end up being a legal issue."

Sports Minister Harin Fernando said this month that Hathurusingha would be given until the start of Sri Lanka's home Test series against New Zealand, which begins on August 14, to quit and make way for a new coach.

"If Hathurusingha does not leave, we may have to consider legal action or offer him a different job at the board," Fernando said at the time.

Following Sri Lanka's disappointing World Cup, where they finished in sixth-place, Hathurusingha and his assistants were expected to be shown the door.

There was no immediate comment from Hathurusingha who had earlier said he wanted to continue in the post till his contract runs out in 16 months.

Fernando was critical of a reported 40,000 dollars monthly salary paid to Hathurusingha and said Sri Lanka could have hired a foreign coach at half the price.

Fernando said there were three international candidates hoping to replace Hathurusingha and they were asking for lower salaries of between 17,500 to 25,000 dollars a month.

Sri Lanka cricket was in crisis when Hathurusingha was appointed in December 2017, after a successful three-year spell in charge of Bangladesh.

They had just been hammered in Tests by India at home and away, and played poorly in one-day internationals. Under Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka notched up Test wins against England and Australia.

The first Test against New Zealand will be played in Galle starting August 14, and the second will begin on August 22 at Colombo's P. Sara stadium.

Three T20s will be played on August 31, September 2 and September 6 with all three in Kandy.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka Cricket suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusingha
  • Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake was made interim coach
  • Sri Lanka had a disappointing run in the World Cup 2019
Related Articles
Sri Lanka Name Dinesh Chandimal In Preliminary Squad For New Zealand Tests
Sri Lanka Name Dinesh Chandimal In Preliminary Squad For New Zealand Tests
Sri Lanka Cricket Security Delegation To Visit Pakistan
Sri Lanka Cricket Security Delegation To Visit Pakistan
Kusal Mendis Falls Off Bike While Celebrating Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis Falls Off Bike While Celebrating Sri Lanka's Series Win Against Bangladesh - Watch
Clinical Sri Lanka Whitewash "Negative" Bangladesh In Three-Match ODI Series
Clinical Sri Lanka Whitewash "Negative" Bangladesh In Three-Match ODI Series
Sri Lanka To Dedicate Third Bangladesh ODI To Nuwan Kulasekara
Sri Lanka To Dedicate Third Bangladesh ODI To Nuwan Kulasekara
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 07 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.