 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sri Lanka Reach Pakistan For First Test Series In Country Since 2009 Attack

Updated: 09 December 2019 14:18 IST

Sri Lanka arrived for the first Test cricket tour of Pakistan in 10 years on Monday following the deadly 2009 attack on their team that plunged Pakistan into sporting isolation.

Sri Lanka Reach Pakistan For First Test Series In Country Since 2009 Attack
The tour marks the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after a decade of isolation. © Twitter

Sri Lanka arrived for the first Test cricket tour of Pakistan in 10 years on Monday following the deadly 2009 attack on their team that plunged Pakistan into sporting isolation. "The arrival of Sri Lankan team is a historic occasion and we are delighted to host the two-match Test series starting from Wednesday," said Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Waseem Khan. The first Test starts in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Wednesday, while the second begins in Karachi on December 19.

A video tweeted by the PCB showed the Sri Lankan team arriving in Islamabad and being escorted by armed security forces.

The tour marks the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after a decade of isolation triggered by the attack in Lahore, which killed eight people and wounded several cricketers.

For years, Pakistan has been forced to play all its home matches in neutral venue the United Arab Emirates as foreign teams refused to tour the country over security fears.

But as security has improved Pakistan has hosted a smattering of smaller matches including Twenty20 series with Zimbabwe and the West Indies, and an increasing number of domestic league matches featuring international players.

But until now no team has returned for a Test match, the five-day format considered the pinnacle of the game.

Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20s in September and October, and said they were satisfied with the security arrangements before confirming the Test tour.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka arrived for the first Test cricket tour of Pakistan in 10 years
  • The first Test of two-match series starts in Rawalpindi on Wednesday
  • The Sri Lankan team was escorted by armed security forces
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal Set To Miss Pakistan Test Series Due To Dengue
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal Set To Miss Pakistan Test Series Due To Dengue
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Fawad Alam Included In Pakistan Test Squad After 10 Years
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Fawad Alam Included In Pakistan Test Squad After 10 Years
Mickey Arthur Appointed As Sri Lanka Head Coach
Mickey Arthur Appointed As Sri Lanka Head Coach
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Virender Sehwag Smashed 293 Against Sri Lanka. Watch Video
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Virender Sehwag Smashed 293 Against Sri Lanka. Watch Video
Hasan Ali Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Sri Lanka With Rib Fractures
Hasan Ali Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Sri Lanka With Rib Fractures
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.