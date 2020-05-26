Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sri Lanka Cricket Suspends Shehan Madushanka For Alleged Possession Of Drugs

Updated: 26 May 2020 17:15 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva said they suspended Shehan Madushanka pending an internal disciplinary inquiry.

Sri Lanka Cricket Suspends Shehan Madushanka For Alleged Possession Of Drugs
Shehan Madushanka was arrested allegedly in possession of heroin. © Twitter

Sri Lanka's cricket board Tuesday suspended pace bowler Shehan Madushanka from all forms of the game, two days after he was arrested allegedly in possession of heroin. The right-arm bowler was stopped while driving with another person in a car on Sunday and found to have two grams of the drug, police said.

He took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018, but has not played an international since due to injuries.

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva said they suspended the 25-year-old pending an internal disciplinary inquiry. He was remanded into custody on Monday.

"We have suspended him with immediate effect and he also cannot take part in any form of the game," de Silva said.

