Sri Lanka Cricket Set To Suspend Drug-Charged Player Shehan Madushanka's Contract

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is planning to suspend the contract of medium-pacer Shehan Madushanka after he was arrested for possessing heroin. SLC CEO Ashley de Silva said, "We have not been officially informed on this yet. He is a contracted player. We will take action to suspend his contract if he carries a drug charge." Madushanka's arrest was the first time a contracted player was remanded over a drug charge. The cricketer and his friend were arrested on May 23 for possessing heroin. The magistrate at Kuliyapitiya in the north-western province ordered him to be remanded till June 2.

The 25-year-old broke into the international scene in early 2018 with an ODI hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh, making the fourth player in one-day history to achieve the feat.

His international appearances have been limited to his debut ODI and two T20 internationals, also against Bangladesh.