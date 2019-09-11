 
Sri Lanka To "Reassess" Security In Pakistan After Terror Warning

Updated: 11 September 2019 22:23 IST

The board said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office had advised it to "reassess the situation" after it received "reliable information of a possible terrorist threat" against the national squad.

The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a militant attack during a Test match in Pakistan in 2009. © Facebook

Sri Lanka's cricket board revealed on Wednesday that they received a warning that their national team could be the target of a terror attack during the upcoming six-match tour of Pakistan. The board said that their Prime Minister's Office had advised it to "reassess the situation" after it received "reliable information of a possible terrorist threat" against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.

It stopped short of calling off the tour, but said a reassessment of the security situation would be sought from Sri Lankan government authorities.

The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a militant attack during a Test match in Pakistan's Lahore in March 2009. Six Sri Lankan players were injured when gunmen attacked their bus while six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed.

Ten senior players have already opted out of the upcoming tour citing security concerns.

The statement from Sri Lanka Cricket came a short while after the board announced two squads for the three One-Day Internationals and the three T20 matches starting September 27.

Since the 2009 attack, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

Series schedule:

1st ODI - Karachi, September 27

2nd ODI - Karachi, September 29

3rd ODI - Karachi, October 2

1st T20 - Lahore, October 5

2nd T20 - Lahore, October 7

3rd T20 - Lahore, October 9

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office has advised to reassess security
  • Ten senior players have already opted out of the upcoming tour
  • Sri Lanka team was the victim of a militant attack in Pakistan in 2009
