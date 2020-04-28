Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Monetary Relief To Clubs, Umpires Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic , Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to provide relief to the affected segments of the country's cricketing community. "The SLC Executive Committee took a decision to grant its member clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) a sum of LKR 100,000, each, for the months of March and April 2020 to help upkeep the standards of the cricketing venues and infrastructure facilities," the apex body of cricket in Sri Lanka said in an official statement.

Under this initiative, 26 District Cricket Associations and 11 member Clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) will receive financial grants.

The District Cricket Associations will receive LKR 150,000 for its managerial staff and players of the district squads who are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Also, the SLC has provided a monetary advance of LKR 780,000 to the Umpires Association of Sri Lanka, as a relief measure.

The apex body had also launched ''Coach Education App'' a digital facility to help its coaches develop and enhance knowledge at their home amid the rising coronavirus concerns.

Earlier, SLC had postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice. The South Africa tour of Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the pandemic.