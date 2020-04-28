Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Monetary Relief To Clubs, Umpires Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 28 April 2020 17:25 IST

Under this initiative, the District Cricket Associations will receive LKR 150,000 for its managerial staff and players of the district squads who are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Monetary Relief To Clubs, Umpires Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The SLC has provided a monetary advance of LKR 780,000 to the Umpires Association of Sri Lanka. © Facebook

As sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to provide relief to the affected segments of the country's cricketing community. "The SLC Executive Committee took a decision to grant its member clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) a sum of LKR 100,000, each, for the months of March and April 2020 to help upkeep the standards of the cricketing venues and infrastructure facilities," the apex body of cricket in Sri Lanka said in an official statement.

Under this initiative, 26 District Cricket Associations and 11 member Clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) will receive financial grants.

The District Cricket Associations will receive LKR 150,000 for its managerial staff and players of the district squads who are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Also, the SLC has provided a monetary advance of LKR 780,000 to the Umpires Association of Sri Lanka, as a relief measure.

The apex body had also launched ''Coach Education App'' a digital facility to help its coaches develop and enhance knowledge at their home amid the rising coronavirus concerns.

Earlier, SLC had postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice. The South Africa tour of Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to COVID-19
  • Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to provide relief to the affected segment
  • SLC has decided to grant member clubs LKR 100,000 each for March, April
Related Articles
"Ouch": Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen Join Forces To Ruthlessly Troll Ravi Bopara
"Ouch": Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen Join Forces To Ruthlessly Troll Ravi Bopara
Coronavirus: South Africas Tour Of Sri Lanka In June Postponed
Coronavirus: South Africa's Tour Of Sri Lanka In June Postponed
Sri Lanka Cricketers Using Coronavirus Lockdown To Improve Fitness
Sri Lanka Cricketers Using Coronavirus Lockdown To Improve Fitness
Gautam Gambhir Annoyed With "Obsession For A Six", Says "Entire Indian Team" Won 2011 World Cup
Gautam Gambhir Annoyed With "Obsession For A Six", Says "Entire Indian Team" Won 2011 World Cup
Watch: Sri Lankan Cricketer Posts Video Of Washing Hands, Taken To Task By Twitterati
Watch: Sri Lankan Cricketer Posts Video Of Washing Hands, Taken To Task By Twitterati
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.