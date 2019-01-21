 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Corruption: ICC Satisfied With Progress Of Amnesty Conduct

Updated: 21 January 2019 14:30 IST

The participants under both ICC and Sri Lankan Cricket Anti-Corruption codes previously did not provide any information related to corrupt activities.

Sri Lanka Cricket Corruption: ICC Satisfied With Progress Of Amnesty Conduct
The 15-day amnesty is being conducted from January 16 to 31. © Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated that the anti-corruption amnesty conduct in Sri Lanka is progressing satisfactorily. Alex Marshall, ICC's General Manager, Anti-Corruption, said that he was satisfied with the progress of the 15-day amnesty that has almost completed a week. People have come forward with new information within this period that is conducted from January 16 to 31. The participants under both the ICC and Sri Lankan Cricket Anti-Corruption codes previously failed to report any information related to corrupt activities in cricket in that country.

“I would urge any more players or participants who have any information concerning corrupt conduct to come forward over the next week and share it with us in the strictest of confidence without any fear of repercussions,” Marshall said in a press release.

Under these codes, participants, both domestic and international are obliged to report without any delay, details of incidents, approaches or information that they receive involving corrupt conduct. Failing to report will amount into a serious offence and result in a ban from international cricket up to five years, the release added.

The ICC also has an ACU representative based in Sri Lanka during the period of amnesty.

If any participant requires further information regarding the details of the amnesty, they should contact the ICC using the methods detailed above, it further said.

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket International Cricket Council
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • ICC's 15-day amnesty is between January 16 to 31
  • The amnesty is announced for those who failed to report corruption
  • ICC also has an ACU representative based in Sri Lanka during this period
Related Articles
Manu Sawhney Named ICC
Manu Sawhney Named ICC's New CEO, To Take Over From David Richardson After World Cup
Sri Lanka Cricket Corruption: ICC Announces 15-Day Amnesty
Sri Lanka Cricket Corruption: ICC Announces 15-Day Amnesty
USA Cricket Announced As ICC
USA Cricket Announced As ICC's Newest Member
Harmanpreet Kaur Named ICC Women
Harmanpreet Kaur Named ICC Women's T20I 2018 Team Captain; Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav In T20I And ODI Squads
ICC Orders Pakistan Board To Pay BCCI 60 Per Cent Of Cost In Recent Legal Tussle
ICC Orders Pakistan Board To Pay BCCI 60 Per Cent Of Cost In Recent Legal Tussle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.