Sri Lanka Cricket Bans Danushka Gunathilake For Breach Of Discipline

Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday handed a six-match suspension to batsman Danushka Gunathilake for serious disciplinary breach during the recently concluded series against India. In addition to suspension, 20 percent of his annual retainership fee will be deducted following adverse report from team manager Asanka Gurusinha. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that the quantum of punishment was decided after submission of manager's report.

Gunathilake found himself omitted from the ODI squad that will take on Pakistan, next week in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka has also axed Lasith Malinga from the squad while drafting in the right-arm leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay.

Squad: Upul Tharanga (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perers, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay.