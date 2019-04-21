 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Saina Mirza Express Shock As Serial Blasts Hit Sri Lanka On Easter

Updated: 21 April 2019 14:30 IST

The blasts hit several high-end hotels and a church in Colombo, while two other churches were targeted outside Colombo.

Virat Kohli, Saina Mirza Express Shock As Serial Blasts Hit Sri Lanka On Easter
India captain Virat Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2019. © AFP

Virat Kohli, the captain of Indian cricket team, expressed his heartfelt condolences for those affected by the serial blasts in three churches and as many hotels in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday. According to reports, at least 129 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the tragedy on Easter morning. Virat Kohli said in a tweet: "Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka."

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma joined in saying: "Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country."

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza expressed her shock at the tragedy and prayed for everyone's well-being.

"What is happening to this world???? May God help us all.. really.. #SriLanka," she tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said he was "saddened" by the news of blasts in Sri Lanka.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka. My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time," Laxman tweeted.

The blasts hit several high-end hotels and a church in Colombo, while two other churches were targeted outside Colombo, Sri Lanka police told news agency AFP.

The nature of the explosions, which happened at around 8:45 am local time, was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in the town of Negombo.

Soon after the initial reports, four other blasts were confirmed by the police. Three of those were at hotels, while another was reported from a church in the town of Batticaloa.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma VVS Laxman Cricket Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Serial blasts in churches and hotels rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday
  • Kohli expressed his heartfelt condolences for those affected by blasts
  • Sania Mirza expressed her shock at the tragedy
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Spoil MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings' Party
Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali
Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali's Assault, Fans Post Heartwarming Messages
AB de Villiers Comes Up With Hilarious Nickname For Virat Kohli After Eden Gardens Masterclass
AB de Villiers Comes Up With Hilarious Nickname For Virat Kohli After Eden Gardens Masterclass
Virat Kohli Foils Sunil Narine
Virat Kohli Foils Sunil Narine's 'Mankading' Chance In A Hilarious Way - Watch
Virat Kohli Scores His 5th IPL Century
Virat Kohli Scores His 5th IPL Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.