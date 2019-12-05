 
Sponsors Take Tough Stand Against Cricket South Africa As Turmoil Continues

Updated: 05 December 2019 16:59 IST

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) biggest sponsor Willowton Group has fuelled the turmoil in the board by asking for immediate resignations of their executives.

CSA will hold a special board meeting to address multiple concerns. © Facebook

Adding to the week of drama in Cricket South Africa (CSA), Willowton Group, the biggest sponsor of the cricket board, has called for the immediate resignations of executives at the body. The stand taken by Willowton Group comes after the cricket board sparked a controversy after revoking the media accreditation of five leading journalists. "We wish to call CSA to immediate order and for the 'decision making' individuals within the organisation to strongly consider whether they are best suited to their positions," Willowton Group said in a statement.

The group, in particular, has asked for the "immediate resignation of the CEO of Cricket South Africa, immediate resignation of the President of Cricket South Africa, immediate reinstatement of the three suspended Cricket South Africa officials, immediate reappointment of two board members who have resigned, immediate appointment of lead independent director, immediate independent audit and review to be conducted on Cricket South Africa".

CSA will hold a special board meeting on Saturday to address the multiple concerns following a week of drama and controversy.

The sport has been wracked with problems with the CSA and the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) over possible commercial violations and a threatened strike.

