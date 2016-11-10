 
Spinners Shine as India Eves Beat West Indies by 6 Wickets

Updated: 10 November 2016 19:39 IST

Rajeswari Gayakwad and Ekta Bist snared 7 out of the 10 wickets to skittle out West Indies for 131 in 42.4 overs as they recorded their career best figures.

Rajeswari Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4/21. © PTI

Indian women's cricket team on Thursday powered to an easy six wicket victory over West Indies in the opening ODI of the three-match series riding on good show from the spin twins Rajeswari Gayakwad and Ekta Bist put up an impressive show.

The left-arm spin duo snared 7 out of the 10 wickets to skittle out West Indies for 131 in 42.4 overs as they recorded their career best figures.

Rajeswari was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/21 while Ekta Bist chipped in with 3/14 in 8 overs.

In reply, India were struggling at 36 for four before Veda Krishnamurthy's unbeaten 52 off 70 balls along with veteran batswoman Mithali Raj's patient 46 off 91 balls enabled the home team to chase down the target in 39.1 overs.

The duo added 97 runs for the 5th wicket. While Mithali hit six boundaries, Veda's innings had four hits to the fence with two maximums.

Brief Scores: West Indies Wom 131 in 42.4 overs (Rajeswari Gayakwad 4/21, Ekta Bist 3/14)

India Wom 133/4 (Veda Krishnamurthy 52 no, Mithali Raj 46). Indian Women won by 6 wickets.

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • Indian Women won by 6 wickets
  • Veda Krishnamurthy scored an unbeaten 52 off 70 balls
  • Rajeswari Gayakwad was pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/21
