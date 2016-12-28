 
South Africa's Hashim Amla is The 10,000th LBW Victim in Test Cricket

Updated: 28 December 2016 21:57 IST

Hashim Amla's dismissal provided little relief to Sri Lanka as South Africa extended their lead over the islanders beyond 400 runs on Day 3

Hashim Amla scored 48 runs in South Africa's second innings. © AFP

South African batsman Hashim Amla on Wednesday became the 10,00th lbw victim in Test cricket when he was dismissed for a score of 48 by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep during the first match of their ongoing Test series in Port Elizabeth.

Amla's dismissal provided little relief to Sri Lanka as the Proteas extended their lead over the islanders beyond 400 runs on Day 3.

Stephen Cook, who had scored 59 in the hosts' first innings, scored 117 runs to help wrest command for South Africa on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 205 runs in response to the Proteas' first innings total of 286.

Highlights
  • Hashim Amla just became the 10,000th lbw victim in Test cricket
  • Amla was dismissed for 48 by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep
  • South Africa extended their lead beyond 400 runs on Day 3
Poll of the day

