South Africa's Hashim Amla is The 10,000th LBW Victim in Test Cricket

South African batsman Hashim Amla on Wednesday became the 10,00th lbw victim in Test cricket when he was dismissed for a score of 48 by Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep during the first match of their ongoing Test series in Port Elizabeth.

Amla's dismissal provided little relief to Sri Lanka as the Proteas extended their lead over the islanders beyond 400 runs on Day 3.

Stephen Cook, who had scored 59 in the hosts' first innings, scored 117 runs to help wrest command for South Africa on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 205 runs in response to the Proteas' first innings total of 286.