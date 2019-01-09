South Africa's Albie Morkel Announces Retirement

Former South Africa international all-rounder Albie Morkel has decided to retire from all forms of cricket, ending a two-decade career that earned him a reputation as a clean striker of the ball and a bowler full of guile. The 37-year-old, the older brother of fast bowler Morne Morkel, played a single test, 58 One-Day Internationals and 50 Twenty20 matches for South Africa over 11 years, having more influence with bat than ball as a "finisher" at the end of limited-overs innings. "Time has run out for me on the cricket field, and I would like to announce my retirement from the game," Morkel said in a statement on Wednesday.



"There are some new opportunities on the horizon, and I'm looking forward to grow into those. I will be enjoying the game from the other side of the rope."