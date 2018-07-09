South African Women Cricketers Tie The Knot

South African women's cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk tied the knot with her team's all-rounder Marizanne Kapp on Saturday. Kapp and Van Niekerk became the second women's cricket pair to get married after New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu. Kapp made the news of their wedding public via an Instagram post. The 28-year-old took to Instagram and shared two images from the wedding. The South African captain posted the photo with a ring emoji.

?? A post shared by Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) on Jul 7, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Born in 1993 in Pretoria, Dane van Niekerk has represented South Africa in 1 Test, 95 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

In 95 ODIs, Van Niekerk has scored 1770 runs at an average of 33.39, including seven half-centuries. She also has 125 ODI wickets to her name.

The all-rounder has scored 1469 runs in T20Is at an average of 28.80, including nine half-centuries. She also has 49 T20I scalps under her belt.

Van Niekerk, who won the 2017-18 CSA Women's-Cricketer-of-the-Year Award, is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in ODIs.

On the other hand, South Africa captain Kapp has represented her country in 1 Test, 93 ODIs and 62 T20Is.

She has scored 1618 runs and 600 runs in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.