South Africa Will Be An Opportunity To Prove Ourselves: Ravi Shastri

Updated: 30 November 2017 23:46 IST

Currently on a roll after back-to-back victories against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, India are locked in the final home battle against the islanders before flying to Johannesburg.

India are scheduled to tour South Africa after Sri Lanka series © PTI

India coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday showed full confidence on the current Indian cricket team and felt that the upcoming tour of South Africa next month will be a good opportunity for the team to prove themselves. India have never won a series in South Africa but the former India skipper felt that the current team does have the potential to give a tough fight to the Proteas during the tour, comprising three Tests, six One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. "South Africa tour will be an opportunity to prove ourselves. The key to success abroad is consistency. And this team has it in them to win abroad. I don't see any reason why these boys can't perform," Shastri said at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2017 here.

The hosts lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after winning the second Test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs and look the firm favourites to dominate the tourists in the third Test, starting on Saturday in New Delhi.

Earlier, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones had put his money on India against South Africa and said that the Virat-Kohli led team will do well in the upcoming tour.

"Bowling is India's key and they have got really good pace attack. I love Shami, I love he goes about his bowling. Ashwin too will lead the spin attack. All in all, I won't be surprised if they try to do it (win the Test series)," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Highlights
  • India are scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa
  • The first Test will be played from January 5
  • India are 1-0 up in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka
