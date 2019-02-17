 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

1st Test: Sri Lanka Sensation Kusal Perera Hailed For Test-Winning Heroics

Updated: 17 February 2019 13:19 IST

Sri Lanka defeated South Africa by one wicket in the first Test.

1st Test: Sri Lanka Sensation Kusal Perera Hailed For Test-Winning Heroics
Kusal Perera remained unbeaten on 153 as Sri Lanka beat South Africa by one wicket. © AFP

Kusal Perera became a national hero in Sri Lanka on Sunday after scoring an unbeaten 153 to guide his country to a sensational first Test victory in South Africa. The country's cricket legends and politicians lauded Perera, who has become a linchpin for the ailing national side since fighting off doping charges in 2016. Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, who had staunchly defended Perera when he was suspended in December 2015, called the performance at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday "unreal".

"What an amazing win," Sangakkara said on Twitter. "One of the best if not THE best overseas win by (Sri Lanka). Kusal Janith Perera was unreal."

Sangakkara stood by Perera when he was wrongfully accused of doping in 2015. The International Cricket Council lifted the suspension in 2016 and apologised for the botched testing.

Another former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardena said on Twitter: "What a beauty! One of the best innings under pressure." 

Jayawardena said Perera, who put on a last wicket partnership of 78 had shown "intelligence and mental strength". 

Perera scored 67 in an unbroken last-wicket stand with Vishwa Fernando which gave his underdog team a sensational victory.

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also took to Twitter to hail the win.

"Congratulations to our cricket team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat," Sirisena said. "Kusal Janith Perera makes mother Sri Lanka very proud today! Keep fighting!

"Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL," added Wickremesinghe while thanking the national side which has been the butt of jokes due to poor recent results.

"U beauty", said Sports minister Harin Fernando on Twitter.

Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996 and since has been plagued by management scandals, allegations of corruption and player squabbling. 

They were swept 3-0 in a home Test series against England last year and were then beaten in Australia and New Zealand.

Comments
Topics : Kusal Perera Kumar Sangakkara Mahela Jayawardene Dimuth Karunaratne Dale Steyn Sri Lanka Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka's cricket legends and politicians lauded Kusal Perera
  • Kumar Sangakkara stood by Perera when he was wrongfully accused of doping
  • President Maithripala Sirisena also lauded Sri Lanka's win
Related Articles
1st Test: Kusal Perera Takes Sri Lanka To Sensational Win Against South Africa
1st Test: Kusal Perera Takes Sri Lanka To Sensational Win Against South Africa
1st Test, Day 2: Dale Steyn Grabs Advantage For South Africa Against Sri Lanka
1st Test, Day 2: Dale Steyn Grabs Advantage For South Africa Against Sri Lanka
1st ODI: Martin Guptill, Jimmy Neesham Show Six Appeal As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka
1st ODI: Martin Guptill, Jimmy Neesham Show Six Appeal As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka
Watch: Sri Lanka
Watch: Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera Stretchered Off After Nasty Collision With Advertising Hoarding
3rd Test: Sri Lanka Closing In On Victory Over West Indies
3rd Test: Sri Lanka Closing In On Victory Over West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.