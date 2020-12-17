The Sri Lanka Cricket board on Thursday announced its squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa and England. The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa. Dimuth Karunaratne has been named skipper while Angelo Matthews misses out from the tour to South Africa after injuring himself in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League. South Africa had announced their squad on Wednesday, December 11 and they included seam bowler Migael Pretorius for the series which gets underway with the Boxing Day Test.

The 25-year-old from Vereeniging has had an exceptional season so far in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Cup under the coaching of former South African paceman Allan Donald.

Commenting on the selection, convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: "We're pleased to include Migael in the Proteas Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. We're big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself.

"We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country, showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think."

The South African squad will gather in Pretoria on Saturday to begin their preparation.

Promoted

Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius have not yet been medically cleared to participate in the tour as per a CSA release.

Sri Lanka squad for South Africa and England series: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (for England series only), Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.