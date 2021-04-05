New Zealand fast bowler and IPL winner with Mumbai Indians, Mitchell McClenaghan, came out in defence of a run-out deception controversy surrounding South African keeper Quinton de Kock against Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in the second One-day International on Sunday. The Kiwi star replied in a quirky way to a tweet by renowned commentator and former English county player Alan Wilkins, who wasn't impressed by De Kock's actions. South Africa eventually won the match by 17 runs and the levelled the three-match ODI series-1-1.

De Kock's antics were not well received by Wilkins as he replied to a fan tweet video of the run-out. Wilkins tweeted, "The more I see this the more I dislike the obvious deception. #SAvPAK."



McClenaghan, though, differed with Wilkins, blaming the batsman for not keeping his eyes on the ball at an important juncture of the match.

"All for. Check both ways before crossing the road," the Kiwi tweeted, referring to the practice of checking traffic before stepping onto a road.

Zaman single-handedly almost won the match for Pakistan by steering them closer to a big target through a classy 193-run knock. However, the opener got out in the weirdest of fashions, an unexpected direct hit from the long-off boundary by Aiden Markram in the final over.

In the post-match press conference, Zaman took full responsibility of his actions and also cleared the air about De Kock's alleged actions.