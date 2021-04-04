South Africa on Sunday was fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI held on Friday. Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain, Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker, and Bongani Jele leveled the charge.

Pakistan had defeated South Africa by three wickets in the first ODI to gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second ODI later today.