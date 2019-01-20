 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With 27th ODI Hundred

Updated: 20 January 2019 12:54 IST

Hashim Amla's century went in vain as South Africa lost the first ODI by five wickets.

Hashim Amla Breaks Virat Kohli
Hashim Amla scored an unbeaten 108-run knock in Port Elizabeth. © AFP

South Africa opener Hashim Amla broke the record held by India captain Virat Kohli after he became the fastest to reach 27 ODI hundreds during the first One Day International against Pakistan at the St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, on Saturday. The 31-year-old batsman scored 27 ODI centuries in 167 innings, while the Indian skipper had taken 169 innings to reach the mark. Even though Hashim Amla's unbeaten 108-run knock went in vain and South Africa lost the opening match by five wickets, it has exhibited how prepared the team is for the forthcoming ICC World Cup.

Before Kohli, India's iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar held this record with 254 innings. Kohli had surpassed the batting legend with a century in the first ODI against England in January 2017 in Pune.

Amla (108 not out) and new cap Hendrick 'Rassie' van der Dussen (93) put on 155 for second wicket as South Africa posted 266 for two after opting to bat.

However, Imam-ul-Haq scored 86 off 101 balls and Mohammad Hafeez hit an unbeaten 71 off 63 deliveries as Pakistan chased down a target of 267 with five balls to spare.

With a five-wicket win in Port Elizabeth, Pakistan claimed a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Earlier, South Africa registered a 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in the three-match Test series.

Virat Kohli, who has 39 ODI centuries to his name, recently led India to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia.

India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, following a maiden Test series triumph in 71 years and 11 attempts and a 1-1 draw in three-match T20 International series.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hashim Amla Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hashim Amla became the fastest to reach 27 ODI hundreds
  • The South Africa opener reached the milestone in 167 innings
  • Virat Kohli took 169 innings to score 27 centuries in ODI cricket
Related Articles
3rd Test: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock Stabilise South Africa After Early Blows On Day 2
3rd Test: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock Stabilise South Africa After Early Blows On Day 2
3rd Test: Pakistan Bowlers Fight Back To Defy South Africa On Day 1
3rd Test: Pakistan Bowlers Fight Back To Defy South Africa On Day 1
South Africa Name New Cap Rassie van der Dussen In One-Day Squad
South Africa Name New Cap Rassie van der Dussen In One-Day Squad
2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa Beat Pakistan By Nine Wickets To Clinch Test Series
2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa Beat Pakistan By Nine Wickets To Clinch Test Series
Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla Guide South Africa To Victory In Opening Test vs Pakistan
Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla Guide South Africa To Victory In Opening Test vs Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.