England, riding on their skipper Eoin Morgan's explosive half-century (57 not out off 22 balls), chased down a mammoth target of 223 runs in the third and the final Twenty20 International (T20I) to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Apart from fours and sixes -- that were hit in plenty -- the match played at the SuperSport Park on Sunday also witnessed an unwarranted interruption when a climate change activist from an organistaion named Greenpeace Africa barged into the middle of the pitch, wearing a Wonder Woman costume -- a fictional superhero character from DC Comics.

The incident occurred in the second over of the England run chase when South Africa fielders were celebrating the fall of Jason Roy's wicket after he was sent packing by fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for seven runs.

After getting on the field, the activist approached South Africa captain Quinton de Kock and handed him a white pollution mask which he accepted gladly, with a smiling face.

South Africa's veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn also joined in the conversation and gave the protester a high-five and took the mask.

Greenpeace Africa, an organisation working to create awareness about climate change, posted the video of the incident on their official Facebook page.

In the match, England skipper Eoin Morgan slammed seven sixes in his unbeaten innings as the visitors beat South Africa by five wickets, with five balls to spare.

"It's a nice note to leave this tour on," said Morgan. "It was a helluva game. You have to commend both sides' bowlers. It's not the easiest ground to bowl on, especially with a wicket like this," he added.

"We knew it would be a high-scoring game but we're a bit disappointed not to get over the line," said De Kock.

"We had mixed emotions (after the first innings), the guys were confident but we knew it was a great wicket."

(With AFP inputs)