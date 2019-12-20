South Africa vs England: Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of 1st Test Due To Muscle Strain

South African middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against England due to a muscle strain. "Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will miss out on the first Test match against England after sustaining a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain which was revealed by scans on Thursday," Cricket South Africa confirmed in a tweet. He will remain in the camp and begin his rehabilitation program with the team's medical staff with the goal of returning to play within seven to 10 days, the cricket board further said.

"A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the South Africa A and CSA Franchise four-day matches that are taking place this weekend."

South Africa are scheduled to play four Test matches against England, the first of which will begin from December 26 at the Centurion. The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.