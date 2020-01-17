 
"Absolute Bonkers": Michael Vaughan Fumes After Kagiso Rabada Cops One-Match Ban

Updated: 17 January 2020 15:52 IST

South Africa fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada was handed one-match ban by the ICC following his celebration after removing England captain Joe Root.

Kagiso Rabada removed Joe Root on Day one of the third Test. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday handed one-match ban to South Africa fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada following his celebration after removing England captain Joe Root in the ongoing third Test. As a result, Kagiso Rabada is now set to miss the final Test of the four-match series. After the first Day's play on Thursday, Kagiso Rabada admitted to the offence as he copped a demerit point for his gestures on the field. After the ban, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to express his views and called the decision "absolutely bonkers".

"Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers ... Over rates & slow play nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicked and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts ... #SAvENG," Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Another former England captain Nasser Hussain also voiced his opinion on ICC's decision and said that "Wanderers Test will be poorer" without Rabada.

On Day 1, South Africa managed to pick four wickets before stumps after England openers provided a solid start for the visitors.

England were 117 for two at tea after captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat on a placid pitch on a hot, sunny day.

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley gave England a solid start, reaching lunch at 61 for no wicket.

But South Africa came back strongly, dismissing both opening batsmen in similar circumstances and keeping a tight rein on the scoring rate after lunch.

Kagiso Rabada had Sibley caught at backward square leg for 36 and Anrich Nortje had Crawley caught in the same position for 44.

South Africa picked new cap Dane Paterson as a specialist fast bowler in place of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Kagiso Rabada was banned for the final Test against England
  • Rabada copped a demerit point following his gesture on the field
  • South Africa managed to take four wickets before stumps on Day 1
