Jos Buttler could be in for some trouble with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a video of his x-rated rant at South African cricketer Vernon Philander went viral on Twitter. On a tense final day during the second Test between hosts South Africa and England , the stump mic picked up Buttler launching an angry tirade at the South African after he appeared to get in the way of a throw to the English wicketkeeper. Social media was buzzing with many slamming the Englishman for his foul-mouthed rant but former England batsman Kevin Pietersen jumped to the defence of Buttler.

"Get out the f*****g way," said Buttler, prompting Philander to stare back at him. Buttler, though, didn't stop and continued his abusive tirade.

Ben Stokes, who was stationed at first slip, also joined him, saying: "Don't stare him out. He's got a point, mate."

Pietersen attached the video of the incident and called for Buttler to be left alone, saying "this is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field".

LOTS having a go at @josbuttler here!

LEAVE HIM ALONE!



This is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field.

Series is alive big time!



END OF! pic.twitter.com/vSh4zDL1AY — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 8, 2020

However, others were not in agreement with Pietersen and thought Buttler had overstepped the line.

Unacceptable, however tense the situation https://t.co/oZhvod60hJ — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 8, 2020

Don't you just love English athletes?



They're such a classy bunch#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/R1b6bMg5Yl — JAKE BUCKLEY (@TheMasterBucks) January 7, 2020

Well, that was loud and clear. https://t.co/Mr7ZftfUUg — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 7, 2020

If you're trying to replace Australia as the villains of the game make sure you: a) pick your battles, and b) are actually good at cricket @josbuttler . This is fairly embarrassing https://t.co/yLf7fKi09Z — Will Doble (@willdobes) January 8, 2020

Stump mic picked this less than colourful language up very clearly, would expect to see Buttler disciplined accordingly #SAvENG https://t.co/nu47Mpv6PF — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) January 7, 2020

Buttler has the audacity to speak to King Vern like this? I'm appalled. Worry about your place in the England test team, SIR #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/ZpyPo9QBTc — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) January 7, 2020

Buttler clearly doesn't know where the line is. Literally and figuratively. — Abhinav Ramamurthy (@Rama21989) January 8, 2020

Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs inside the last hour of the fifth day of the second Test at Newlands.

The win levelled the four-match World Test championship series.

South Africa were bowled out for 248, with the last wicket falling when only 8.2 overs were left in the match.

Stokes took the last three wickets in the space of 14 balls to clinch the victory. He finished with three for 35.

(With AFP inputs)