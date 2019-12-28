South Africa vs England: Aiden Markram Ruled Out Of England Test Series With Fractured Finger

South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-Test series against England after sustaining a fracture to his fourth left finger in the ongoing match at the Super Sport Park. In a statement, Cricket South Africa said that the injury -- that took place during Day Two of the ongoing Test -- will require surgery and will remove him from play for at least six weeks. "Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger," said CSA Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra.

"After consulting with a number of hand specialists we have arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation. This would mean him unfortunately missing the rest of the series against England.

"We feel for Aiden who worked extremely hard to come through his previous hand fracture sustained in India to be Test match ready," he added.

Markram managed 20 runs in the first innings when the Proteas were bundled out for 284 whereas in the second innings, he could contribute with only 2.