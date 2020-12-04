The first One-day International between South Africa and England has been postponed after one South Africa player tested positive for COVID-19. Cricket South Africa (CSA) tweeted to confirm the news on Friday. “CONFIRMED: Cricket South Africa and @ECB_cricket confirm the postponement of the first ODI of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020,” CSA wrote in a tweet. “This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday.”

“In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday,” said CSA in a series of tweets.

The first ODI was scheduled to be played at Newlands, Cape Town, and it was part of a three-match series that capped off England's tour that began with a three-match Twenty20 International series.

England won the T20I series 3-0.

Ahead of that series, too, there were players in the South Africa squad who tested positive for the virus.

One South Africa player tested positive on November 19 and another was reported positive on November 21.

The T20Is were played on November 27, 29 and December 1.

The last two ODIs are scheduled for December 6 and 9 at Paarl and Cape Town respectively.