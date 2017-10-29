South Africa vs Bangladesh: David Miller Smashes Fastest T20I Century Ever

David Miller dished out a severe thrashing to the Bangladeshi bowlers to record the fastest ever Twenty20 international century to help South Africa post 224 for four in the second and final T20I between the two teams at the Senwes Park on Sunday. Miller, who was dropped on zero, reached the three-figure mark off just 35 balls to create history. The left-hander's whirlwind knock off 101 not out off 36 balls, included nine sixes and seven fours. Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin was marked out for some special treatment as Miller smashed him for five consecutive sixes.

Hashim Amla, who scored 85 off 51 balls, provided great support for Miller, who was in an absolutely belligerent mood.

"I was pretty scratchy to begin with," he told SuperSport television. "But towards the back end it came out quite sweet."

The left-hander's innings could have ended off the second ball he faced as he gloved an attempted pull off Rubel Hossain. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim dived to his right and appeared to have caught the ball but lost control as he landed on the ground.

Miller shared a 79-run fourth wicket partnership off 41 balls with Hashim Amla, who smashed 11 fours and a six.

Bangladesh, seeking to end a poor tour on a high note, made a good start, restricting South Africa to 37 for two in the first five overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling and sent down all his four overs in one spell, taking two for 22.

But his teammates could not sustain the pressure in the face of Miller's onslaught. His five successive sixes came off the first five balls of the 19th over off Saifuddin after the 20-year-old medium-pacer had bowled impressively in his first three overs, taking the wickets of AB de Villiers and Amla and only conceding 22 runs.

The previous fastest T20 international century was made off 45 balls by fellow South African Richard Levi against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2011/12.

Miller was only the fourth South African to hit a century in 100 T20 internationals.

(With AFP Inputs)