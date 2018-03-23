 
Watch How David Warner Gets Abused By South African Fan After Getting Out

Updated: 23 March 2018 18:01 IST

David Warner has been in the thick of some unpleasant things during the ongoing series.

David Warner had hit 30 runs from 14 balls © Twitter

David Warner's roller-coaster tour of South Africa was hit by more controversy early on Day 2 at Cape Town, after the Australian opener was subjected to a volley of abuse from a South African spectator. Bowled for 30 by Kagiso Rabada, Warner was walking back to the Australian dressing room, when a middle-aged man fired expletives, while clapping sarcastically at the batsman. There was a fence between the two but the Australian team's head of security, Frank Dimasi, raced down from the players' viewing area as the 31-year-old cricketer turned around to respond.

Warner is sitting on three demerit points and only one further indiscretion away from a one-Test suspension.

Before being dismissed, the Australian vice-captain had hit 30 runs from 14 balls, but Rabada had the last laugh, sending the batsman's off stump cartwheeling in the sixth over.

Earlier, Warner and South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock got into a heated confrontation on the fourth day of the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban.

As far as the on-field action is concerned, South Africa added 45 valuable runs before being bowled out for 311 early on the second morning.

In response, Australia came out firing on all cylinders as Warner accumulated 24 runs off Rabada's 2.1 overs. But the bowler extracted revenge with a stunning delivery to castle the top of off-stump of the left-hander. 

At Lunch on Day 2, Australia were 71/2.

