Steve Smith Can't Stop Laughing As Teammate Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Australia vs South Africa A threw up some solid performances from the Australians who are gearing up for the first Test against the Proteas, starting on March 1 in Durban. Cameron Bancroft was the second highest scorer for the Aussies in their first innings with a patient 123-ball 45 that bailed Australia out from a precarious position early on. However, things didn't go all Bancroft's way in the match as the Australian opener suffered an embarrassing moment in South Africa A's second innings.

The Australian opener, who had been fielding close-in for most of the innings, was standing in the slips when the ball trickled down to the third-man boundary. Bancroft made his way to the boundary to recover the ball but there was a small issue, which left Australian skipper Steve Smith laughing uncontrollably.

Cameron Bancroft's wardrobe malfunction had the Aussie skipper in stitches late on day two #SAAvAUS pic.twitter.com/ku0PbMdDMM — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) February 23, 2018

"Obviously I field at bat-pad so I keep my jockstrap with my box in it or whatever and an old jockstrap just sort of snapped a bit, down the bottom. So the box part was hanging out and kind of moving around a fair bit in there. It caused a little bit of awkwardness in my running gait and the boys, they don't miss anything so I just had to cop that one," Bancroft said, explaining the hilarious incident.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins led a spirited lower-order batting performance to earn the touring Australians a 109-run first-innings lead on the second day of a three-day match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park on Friday.

Cummins, batting at number eight, made an unbeaten 59 to carry the Australians to a total of 329 in reply to South Africa A's 220.