 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

South Africa vs Australia: Quinton de Kock Fined 25 Per Cent Of Match Fee Over David Warner First Test Bust-Up

Updated: 07 March 2018 23:55 IST

De Kock was found guilty of a level one offence under the ICC code of conduct.

South Africa vs Australia: Quinton de Kock Fined 25 Per Cent Of Match Fee Over David Warner First Test Bust-Up
Australia captain Steve Smith blamed de Kock for making personal remarks to David Warner © AFP

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was on Wednesday fined 25 percent of his match fee and given one demerit point for his role in the ugly altercation with Australia's David Warner during the first Test in Durban. Although an official statement had not yet been issued by the International Cricket Council, a Cricket South Africa spokesperson confirmed the finding by match referee Jeff Crowe. De Kock was found guilty of a level one offence under the ICC code of conduct. He had contested the charge and a hearing was held by Crowe on Wednesday evening.

Warner was earlier fined 75 percent of his match fee and given three demerit points for a level two charge of bringing the game into disrepute. Warner was found to have breached Article 2.2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute," following an altercation with South Africa player Quinton de Kock on Sunday near the team dressing rooms, which was captured on CCTV.

In addition to this, three demerit points have been added to Warner's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016. Level 2 breaches carry a fine of 50 to 100 per cent of the match fee and/or up to two suspension points, equating to three or four demerit points.

Warner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. 

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Sundaram Ravi, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Allahudiean Palekar.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Quinton de Kock David Warner Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Quinton de Kock was fined 25 percent of his match fee
  • He was also given one demerit point for his bust-up with David Warner
  • Warner was earlier fined 75 percent of his match fee
Related Articles
South Africa Coach Ottis Gibson Defends De Kock, Wants Umpires To
South Africa Coach Ottis Gibson Defends De Kock, Wants Umpires To 'Do Their Job'
David Warner Fined 75 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
David Warner Fined 75 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
David Warner, Quinton de Kock Charged By ICC Over First Test Row
David Warner, Quinton de Kock Charged By ICC Over First Test Row
1st Test: Stop Whinging, Shane Warne Says As David Warner Row Heats Up
1st Test: Stop Whinging, Shane Warne Says As David Warner Row Heats Up
'Getting Personal Is Not On': Steve Smith Blames Quinton de Kock For Instigating David Warner
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.