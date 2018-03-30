 
South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1: Aiden Markram 50 Takes Hosts To 88/1 At Lunch

Updated: 30 March 2018 16:11 IST

Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: The hosts will be aiming to seal off the four-match Test series.

Live Score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: The match is being played at Johannesburg. © AFP

South Africa will aim to take advantage of a scandal-hit Australian team in the fourth and final Test starting at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday. But coach Ottis Gibson has warned that Australia will provide strong opposition, even without the disgraced trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. The Australian bowling unit remains intact but there will be three enforced changes in the batting line-up as the tourists seek to avoid the first series loss in South Africa since Ali Bacher led the team then known as the Springboks to a 4-0 clean sweep in 1969/70. (Live Scorecard)

South Africa lead the current series 2-1 and captain Faf du Plessis said after his team won the third Test in Cape Town by 322 runs that he was determined to maintain the pressure on his opponents. The loss of Smith and Warner robs Australia of their two leading batsmen - but neither made a major impact in the first three matches. Their replacements, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will only have one practice opportunity before the Test, but all three arrive with good recent form in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition.

SA vs AUS 4th Test Live

  • 1st Innings
39.6
0

Nathan Lyon to Hashim Amla

Flighted ball on off, Amla defends it solidly. Not a lot of purchase for Lyon in this over. However, good lines and lengths by the off spinner.

39.5
0

Nathan Lyon to Hashim Amla

Shorter in length on off, turning back in. Amla with the turn flicks it towards short leg who makes a good stop.

39.4
1

Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram

Works it through mid-wicket for a run.

39.3
0

Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram

Flatter on off, Markram defends it off the back foot this time.

39.2
0

Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram

Floats it up on off. Markram defends it off the front foot.

39.1
0

Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram

He starts off from around the wicket and bowls it full on off, Markram drives it back to him.

Nathan Lyon is back on. He provided the breakthrough early on, can he do it again?

38.6
0

Josh Hazlewood to Hashim Amla

Length ball outside off, Amla is in no mood of playing at it. A maiden by Hazlewood, not a threatening one though.

38.5
0

Josh Hazlewood to Hashim Amla

A good bumper on middle, Amla ducks under it. Tim Paine does well to jump and collect it.

38.4
0

Josh Hazlewood to Hashim Amla

On a length around off, Amla works it besides the pitch and wants a quick run. He takes a step or two ahead but is sent back by his partner as Hazlewood gets to the ball quickly.

