South Africa vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test: South Africa Lose Markram Early
Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: South Africa will be boosted by the presence of their match-winning fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the third Test against Australia.
South Africa will be boosted by the presence of their match-winning fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the third Test against Australia starting Thursday but the visitors also received good news when Mitchell Starc was passed fit. With the series tied 1-1, Rabada, who took 11 wickets in the second Test in Port Elizabeth, has successfully appealed against a ban, while Starc, Australia's match-winner in the first Test in Durban, has recovered from a sore calf. Conditions at Newlands are less likely to assist the fast reverse swing the pair achieved in the first two matches, but with a good covering of grass two days before the match, the pitch should offer more pace and bounce. That could make the accuracy and persistence of South Africa's Vernon Philander and Australia's Josh Hazlewood crucial. Philander has a remarkable record at Newlands, where he has taken 47 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 16.34 but Hazlewood will be playing in his first Test at the ground. Philander has had mixed fortunes in two Tests against Australia at Newlands. He made a sensational debut in November 2011, taking five for 15 as Australia were bowled out for 47 in the second innings. He had match figures of eight for 78 in a South African win. But he could only take one for 158 in the match when a pair of centuries by David Warner led Australia to a series-clinching win in March 2014, the most recent occasion on which a Test has been played at the ground so late in a South African season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
Live updates of 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia straight from Newlands, Cape Town
13:38 IST: Playing XIs:
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel
13:30 IST: TOSS: South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis wins toss, opts to bat against Australia in Cape Town
Hello and welcome from beautiful Newlands where @faf1307 has won the toss and elected to bat first. Team sheet to follow. #ProteaFire #SAvAUS #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/0OzHjo8i85— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 22, 2018
South Africa win the toss and elect to bat #SAvAUS. pic.twitter.com/TGp8TeWM1h— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 22, 2018
13:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the opening day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.
Rabada's availability after overturning a ban for brushing the shoulder of Australia captain Steve Smith in the second Test simplifies South Africa's selection, allowing the hosts to name a squad of 17 players to allow for a variety of combinations. Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon said his side had "no dramas" with the decision to clear Rabada and were looking forward to facing him again. Australia are unlikely to make any changes to the team that has represented them in seven successive Tests. In addition to Starc, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was passed fit after suffering a groin strain in Port Elizabeth.