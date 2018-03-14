 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada's Ban A Boon For Visitors, Feels Brad Haddin

Updated: 14 March 2018 17:43 IST

Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for South Africa's next two Test matches.

South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for South Africa's next two Test matches © AFP

Australia's assistant coach Brad Haddin feels that the absence of suspended fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is a bonus for the visitors. Haddin was speaking ahead of the third Test against South Africa starting at Cape Town on Tuesday. The four-match series is locked at one-all for both the teams. Rabada was suspended for the remainder of South Africa's Test series after brushing shoulders with Australia captain Steve Smith on day one of the second Test. While Rabada and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are still weighing up whether to appeal the two-Test ban, Haddin felt that the 22-year-old in form pacer's absence would be a blessing for the Australians.

"It's disappointing for the game that he's not playing but from our point of view it's a bonus because he is a class act," Haddin told reporters, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Rabada claimed 11/150 in South Africa's six-wicket win here and Haddin says it's a shame not to see the right-armer in action.

"He's very impressive. For someone so young, the smartness he has with the ball in his hand, knowing when to go up and down gears and looking from the sidelines it looks like he really understands how to set up a batsman," Haddin said.

"For someone so young that's quite impressive.

"I thought the spell in the second innings to go after (David) Warner and the openers, that was a pretty placid wicket, and from where I was sitting that was some pretty hostile bowling.

"He took it on himself there to get the big wicket of Davey (Warner). Davey played well in that first innings (for 60)," he added.

Haddin also joined former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith and current captain Faf du Plessis as the latest voice calling for the focus to return to the battle between bat and ball by two evenly-matched teams.

"I think we're giving it too much oxygen, to be honest," Haddin said.

"Everyone needs to take a step back. Let's start playing cricket more on skill and less on emotion," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Brad Haddin Kagiso Rabada Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for South Africas next two Test matches
  • He was found guilty of a Level 2 ICC Code of Conduct offence
  • Rabada has accepted a second charge under 2.1.7 of the code
Related Articles
Suspended Kagiso Rabada Claims Top Bowling Spot In ICC Test Rankings
Suspended Kagiso Rabada Claims Top Bowling Spot In ICC Test Rankings
Kagiso Rabada Suspended For Two Tests After Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Kagiso Rabada Suspended For Two Tests After Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada, AB De Villiers Shine As South Africa Level Series Against Australia
South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada, AB De Villiers Shine As South Africa Level Series Against Australia
South Africa Vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada, Already Facing Two-Match Ban, Hit With New Charge By ICC
South Africa Vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada, Already Facing Two-Match Ban, Hit With New Charge By ICC
2nd Test: AB De Villiers, Kagiso Rabada Tighten South Africa
2nd Test: AB De Villiers, Kagiso Rabada Tighten South Africa's Grip On Day 3
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.