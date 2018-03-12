 
South Africa Vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada, Already Facing Two-Match Ban, Hit With New Charge By ICC

Updated: 12 March 2018 17:45 IST

Kagiso Rabada was already facing censure for his behaviour after Steve Smith's dismissal in the first inning.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was on Monday hit with a new charge. © AFP

Already facing a ban for the remaining two Tests against Australia, South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was on Monday hit with a new charge during the second Test at Port Elizabeth. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that Rabada had been charged with a Level One offence following a send-off to Australia batsman David Warner after he bowled the opener on the third day of the second Test.

"Kagiso Rabada has been reported for a level 1 offence for the send-off given to David Warner during the third day of the Port Elizabeth Test. He has yet to respond to the charges. Details to follow in due course via the usual channels," ICC's tweet read.

Rabada, who claimed 11 wickets in South Africa's six-wicket win against Australia, attended a hearing convened by match referee Jeff Crowe on Sunday regarding a level two charge for making shoulder contact with Steve Smith after dismissing the Australian captain on the first day.

Level one offences can incur a fine up to 50 percent of a players' match fee and one or two demerit points, while a player can be fined up to his full match fee and get three or four demerit points for level two offences.

The result of Sunday's hearing is expected to be announced later on Monday. If found guilty Rabada could be banned for two Tests because of demerit points that he already has on his record.

Warner himself was involved in an altercation with South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the first Test.

(With AFP inputs)

