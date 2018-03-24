 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Cameron Bancroft Suspected Of Ball-Tampering, Sandpaper Gate Hits SA vs Aus Test Series

Updated: 24 March 2018 22:56 IST

Cameron Bancroft faces the risk of suspension from the final Test of the series if found guilty of tampering.

Cameron Bancroft Suspected Of Ball-Tampering, Sandpaper Gate Hits SA vs Aus Test Series
Cameron Bancroft was seen rubbing his hands over the ball shortly before tea on Saturday. © Twitter

The ongoing four-match Test series between South Africa and Australia has been hit by more controversy as on Day three of the Cape Town Test, Cameron Bancroft was seen rubbing his hands over the ball shortly before tea on Saturday. The Australian opener is expected to face a 'please explain' from the match referee in Cape Town, where footage emerged of him seemingly working on the ball with a yellow item, resembling a guitar pick, before sliding it into his pants. After the incident, on-field umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth met mid-pitch and summoned the 25-year-old.

The ball was not changed at the time but match referee Andy Pycroft is expected to scrutinise footage of the episode.

Bancroft faces the risk of suspension from the final Test of the series if found guilty of tampering.

The incident drew the ire of injured South African pacer Dale Steyn on Twitter, while, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan expressed their opinions about the incident.

The last series between Ausralia and South Africa in 2016/17 featured a ball-tampering controversy when Proteas captain Faf du Plessis was found guilty of using a mint to shine the ball.

Under the ICC code of conduct is a level-two offence, carrying up to four demerit points, a total that brings about a one-Test ban for a player found guilty.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • In 2016/17, Du Plessis was found guilty of using a mint to shine the ball
  • The incident drew the ire of injured South African pacer Dale Steyn
  • Match referee Andy Pycroft is expected to scrutinise footage
Related Articles
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith Admit To Ball-Tampering
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith Admit To Ball-Tampering
Morne Morkel Reaches 300 Test Wickets As South Africa Take Edge On Day 2
Morne Morkel Reaches 300 Test Wickets As South Africa Take Edge On Day 2
Australia Complain Over Fans
Australia Complain Over Fans' 'Disgraceful' Abuse Of Players
Morne Morkel Becomes Fifth South African Bowler To Take 300 Test Wickets
Morne Morkel Becomes Fifth South African Bowler To Take 300 Test Wickets
Ton-Up Dean Elgar Enters Record Books As South Africa Stumble vs Australia
Ton-Up Dean Elgar Enters Record Books As South Africa Stumble vs Australia
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.